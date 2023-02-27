NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A renowned New Mexico chile farmer has called it quits, but he is not leaving the chile business completely. Glen Duggins has been farming in Lemitar, New Mexico for the past 39 years, growing everything from alfalfa, hay and chile.

Over the last few years between lack of water and lack of help, he’s stepping away from commercial chile farming. He is not leaving the chile business entirely. Duggins is also the president of the New Mexico chile association. He originally wanted to step down from that position as well, but the rest of the board convinced him to stay on. “It’s extremely important that the city and the farmer stay connected and chile kept me connected and it kept them connected to me,” said Duggins.

Duggins is heavily involved in other areas of farming as well as serving as a Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board member. Duggins wants to use his familiar face in the industry to advocate for local farmers at the state legislature, hoping to make changes in state policies to help the farmers left.