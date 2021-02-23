New Mexico Child First Network celebrates Black History Month with programming series

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Child First Network is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care. In honor of Black History Month, they are presenting a monthlong series of conversations and events geared towards elevating the conversation on raising Black youth in foster care and beyond.

New Mexico Child First Network board member Erika Poindexter discusses the series and what it will cover. The organization’s series “Raising and Supporting Black Youth and Children in Foster Care and Beyond” aims to facilitate meaningful conversations, training, and discussion opportunities to encourage growth, awareness, and kindness.

The New Mexico Child First Network cites the Kids Count Data Center which shows that while the share of children who are Black in foster care remains much smaller than nearly a decade ago, Black children are still overrepresented among youth in foster care relative to the general child population. In 2018, Black children represented 14% of the total child population but 23% of all children in foster care.

New Mexico Child Network explains once in foster care, Black foster youth stay longer and are less likely to be adopted. The New Mexico Child First Network’s series offers a variety of digital events that highlight topics such as the history of kinship care in the Black community, the CROWN Act in New Mexico, navigating the healthcare system, the Roots Summer Leadership Academy, growing families through foster care, and more. Previous events are available to view online at nmchildfirst.org/black-history-month.

On Thursday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Foster Care Marketing Specialist Eve Powers will share her experiences through trauma and beyond as a former foster care youth. You can register for that Zoom event online.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. watch “R.A.W. Tuba” which is the story of a Baltimore child who experienced intermittent homelessness and went on to become the first African American in the world to receive a Doctorate of Music in tuba. The event will also include a concert and Q&A session with Dr. Richard White. Register for the event online.

For more information on the month-long conversation series, visit nmchildfirst.org.