New Mexico child dies of flu-related illness

New Mexico

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Pediatric influenza has claimed the life of a New Mexico child for the first time this flu season.

The New Mexico Department of Health reports a one-year-old boy from Roosevelt County died from the illness. The department reports 52 people have died statewide from pneumonia and the flu since October.

The NMDOH says flu hospitalizations for children four and under are currently more than double the national average. The department encourages children over six months old to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.

