NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A handful of workers at New Mexico establishments have been nominated as semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards. When they are selected, the winners will be celebrating on June 5, 2023, in Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards works to name ‘exceptional talent’ in the world of food. It was established in 1990.

“Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. “After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made, celebrating those paving a better future for us all—through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry. We look forward to sharing more exciting details for the 2023 ceremonies in the coming days.”

A total of six chefs from the Land of Enchantment have been nominated as semifinalists. However, one that is nominated is a pair of chefs, so there are only five listed from New Mexico.

“We are so thrilled to recognize this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists, a truly diverse group of talented individuals across the culinary industry,” said Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee Chair Adrian Miller.

Best Chef in Southwest Semifinalists located in New Mexico:

Basit Gauba with Tikka Spice in Albuquerque

Luis and Berenice Medina with El Chile Toreado in Santa Fe

Andrea Meyer with The Love Apple in Taos

Justin Pioche with Pioche Food Group in Navajo Nation

David Wilson with Horno Restaurant in Santa Fe

To learn more about the nomination and voting process, visit this website.