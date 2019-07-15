New Mexico chef challenges Colorado chefs to green chile cook-off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico chef wants to put an end to the debate once and for all about whether Colorado or New Mexico has the better green chile.

“I mean I think we all know the answer, especially New Mexicans,” Tony Saccoccia said. “If they really need to be shown can do that and make that happen.”

But it seems Colorado continues to keep the debate in the headlines. It started again last week when the Colorado governor called New Mexico green chile “inferior” in a Facebook post.

“I feel like that’s what made the conversation relevant again,” he said.

Saccoccia said the only way to find out is to have a green chile cook-off. “I formally challenge any chef in the entire state of Colorado to a green chile battle,” he said. “My kitchen or yours. Your state or mine.”

Chef Tony has been in the business for 15 years showcasing New Mexico cuisine in different restaurants around town including Artichoke Cafe, High Noon Restaurant and Saloon and in Sandia Casino.

“It’s part of, not only the food growing up, but it’s part of the conversation,” Saccoccia said. “It’s something we take a lot of pride in and as a chef it would be great to represent the state in defeating them. Let’s make it official.”

Saccoccia said if there are any other chefs up for the challenge, he’s taking names. “The more the merrier,” Saccoccia said. “Let’s do it as a team.”