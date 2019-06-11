New Mexico challenges quick-release asylum practices

The State of New Mexico and City of Albuquerque are suing the US government aiming to stop border agents from releasing migrants into border communities.

The complaint accused President Trump Administration’s policy of violating the federal government’s Safe Release policy. That’s intended to help people seeking asylum get to their final destination while their claims are processed.

Instead, the lawsuit states migrant families are now being released in New Mexico communities without help and it’s burdening local governments and nonprofits.



The state is asking the court to put the Safe Release policy back in place. The lawsuit also states it wants the government to reimburse the state and the City of Albuquerque for the money it has spent helping asylum seekers.

