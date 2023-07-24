NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding is a non-profit that offers therapeutic horse riding lessons. They say their new location will not only benefit the horses but the people taking the lessons.

Executive Director Ashley Fisher says the non-profit provides equine assisted services to people with disabilities from throughout the region, including Santa Fe Public Schools.

Jan Maestas has been taking her son, Thomas, to the New Mexico Center for Therapeutic Riding in Santa Fe for several years. Thomas has even formed a bond with his therapeutic horse Poncho. “His independence has really gotten better, in fact when he’s on a horse that’s the only time he’s independent, all the other times we have to help him,” said Maestas. “We really need these programs for our kids who have disabilities because these programs make our kids and our adult kids happy.”

The non-profit started to see increase of people wanting to use their services after the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there’s a waiting list of about 10-12 people as well as a wait list on their school outreach program. In the meantime, they’re doing their best to keep their horses healthy. “We have strict policies on how often the horses can be used that way they don’t burn out and stay healthy so again we need more horses,” said Fisher.

It’s been a five-year search for the non-profit to find their new location. That means a move from Santa Fe to Stanley, New Mexico. Since they will be re-starting from the ground up, they’re raising money to start building amenities. The price tag for that change comes out to about $90,000. The non-profit will be hosting their annual golf tournament in September. Proceeds from that event will help with the move.