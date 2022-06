ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Census Bureau has declared the census results in New Mexico to be accurate and possibly the most accurate in the country. The agency released a survey based on a population sample, assessing the accuracy of the 2020 census in each state.

New Mexico’s count was estimated to be accurate within a tenth of a percent, the lowest error rate in the country. New Mexico’s population was recorded as 2,075,000. That’s a nearly 3% increase from 2010.