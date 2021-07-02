New Mexico celebrates Fourth of July with public displays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth of July is approaching however, because of extreme drought some cities and counties have different rules on how to celebrate. In June, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order urging cities and counties to ban the retail sale of fireworks.

Some areas have followed suit while others have not. Santa Fe County has banned most fireworks for personal use like missile-type rockets and aerial spinners.

The Navajo Nation has also banned the use of most fireworks this year. However, both Santa Fe and the Navajo Nation will have professional firework shows. There will be a Fourth of July Fireworks Show at the Santa Fe Place Mall in addition to food trucks, face painting, and more.

Shiprock, N.M. – Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

Tuba City, AZ – Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 9:30 p.m.

Window Rock, AZ – Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

Chinle, AZ – Monday, July 5, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation residents are urged to watch the shows from their vehicles and to follow all COVID-19 public health orders.

In Albuquerque, the city wanted to celebrate the Fourth and also have a new start for the state as a whole, getting past the pandemic. “The public is going to really enjoy this and it’s a great way we can actually come together as a city and celebrate together. Certainly, after all we’ve gone through and how hard Burqueños have worked to help pull us through,” said Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Dave Simon.

Metro residents will have six areas where they can see fireworks from this weekend. Three areas are on the east side of Albuquerque and three are on the west side.

Spectators are reminded that the parks themselves will be closed and spectators are not allowed to gather in the parks or roads nearby.

Fireworks in the metro area:

North Domingo Baca Park: No spectators are allowed in the park

No spectators are allowed in the park Expo New Mexico: No spectators allowed

No spectators allowed Paradise Hills Golf Course: Limited number of reservations available online.

Limited number of reservations available online. Tom Tenorio Park: No spectators are allowed in the park

No spectators are allowed in the park Ladera Golf Course: Limited number of reservations available online.

Limited number of reservations available online. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park: The Isotopes will take on the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:36 p.m. with fireworks to follow. Tickets are available online.

There will also be a Live Music and Fireworks Extravaganza in Rio Rancho at Campus Park at Rio Rancho City Center. Music will start at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

The City of Albuquerque is watching the weather for the weekend but is optimistic there should be no issues. Albuquerque does have a ban on personal use of fireworks like aerials, bottle rockets, and anything louder than a cap gun. Illegal fireworks can be reported by calling 311 or using the ABQ311 smartphone app.