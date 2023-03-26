SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cat-only shelter and boarding facility in Santa Fe is being pushed to the brink. They’re struggling with a staffing shortage.

They’re desperately looking for volunteers ahead of spring, which is typically the busiest time for shelters.

Felines and Friends in Santa Fe is no exception to ongoing staffing issues, and right now, their space is completely full.

With more calls and fewer people to answer, Executive Director Bobbi Heller said they’ve hit a wall.

The organization is looking for more volunteers and employees as current workers are feeling the burden.

Each cat and suite needs proper cleaning and care and the current staffing level is not sustainable.