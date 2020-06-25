New Mexico calls for PED lawsuit to be dropped

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation Presidents says the state still isn’t doing enough to improve education for Native Americans and other vulnerable New Mexicans. Presidents Jonathan Nez released a statement ahead of a hearing next week when the state will ask a judge to dismiss the Martinez-Yazzie lawsuit. That suit demands that New Mexico address inequality in schools for low-income, Native American and Hispanic students.

Navajo leaders say the state has not followed through but Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham argues the state has made changes like ramping up funding and it will take years to see major results. She says the state will do better without micro-managing from the courts.