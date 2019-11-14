New Mexico boy reels in 42-pound catfish

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico boy’s story is going viral. That’s because he caught a whopper of catfish.

Nine-year-old Alex Flores was fishing with his dad at Elephant Butte over the weekend. They were about to call it a night when Alex Reeled in a 42-pound blue catfish.

“And then as soon as I started reeling it in, it didn’t feel that heavy but then as soon as it got heavier, as soon as the rod bent, I should say, I knew it was a big fish,” Flores said.

They decided to release the big catfish after taking a few pictures, but Alex says he now refers to the fish as “Whale Lord.”

The largest recorded blue catfish in Elephant Butte is 78 pounds.