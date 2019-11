ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A fourth-grader won the Capitol Christmas Tree Essay Contest.

Asher Dean attends Arroyos Del Norte Elementary in Arroyo Seco. He was among hundreds of students who wrote essays on why they love New Mexico forests and public lands.

He’ll get to travel to Washington D.C. and join the governor and the speaker of the House in lighting the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree. The tree is being cut down on Wednesday, November 6.