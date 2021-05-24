New Mexico boy dies in trailer accident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An 11-year-old boy was killed after falling into the path of a trailer at a New Mexico garbage dump station. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says an adult and two boys were getting ready to empty their trailer at the station in Melrose Sunday.

The trailer was still moving when 11-year-old Camden Stevens tried to jump off it, but lost his footing and fell under the tires. He died on Monday at a Lubbock hospital. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating.