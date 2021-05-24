New Mexico boy dies in trailer accident

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An 11-year-old boy was killed after falling into the path of a trailer at a New Mexico garbage dump station. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says an adult and two boys were getting ready to empty their trailer at the station in Melrose Sunday.

Story continues below

The trailer was still moving when 11-year-old Camden Stevens tried to jump off it, but lost his footing and fell under the tires. He died on Monday at a Lubbock hospital. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES