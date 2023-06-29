NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Parks officials are joining “Operation Dry Water,” a nationwide effort to keep boaters safe. The idea is to educate boaters on the dangers of boating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

For the program, law enforcement and volunteers will visit recreation locations to help educate boaters. Last year, law enforcement removed nearly 800 impaired boat drivers from recreation areas around the country, according to the New Mexico State Parks Division.

“Individuals and families, residents and non-residents alike, head to New Mexico’s waterways for a fun, safe, and pleasant experience out on the water. Our goal is to not only educate boaters regarding the dangers of impaired boating but also to remind them of other safe boating practices, such as enrolling in a boater education course and always wearing a life jacket,” Manuel Overby, State Parks’ chief of law enforcement and boating safety, said in a press release.