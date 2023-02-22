NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Members of a local firefighters union gathered on Wednesday in honor of Black History Month.

This marked the first meeting of the New Mexico Black Firefighters Association.

Moris Huling, who is the first and only Black fire chief in Albuquerque, presided over the meeting. He explained what inspired him to bring African American firefighters together.

“Once I got in the department, I got a better understanding of who we were in the department, and the same thing that was going on then is going on now. We never talked to each other,” said Huling.

The association is drafting bylaws Wednesday and is planning on meeting bi-monthly.