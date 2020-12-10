New Mexico begins sewage testing for COVID at correctional facilities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is hoping to identify COVID-19 outbreaks in jails, prisons and Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) facilities more quickly by testing their sewage. If a sewage test comes back positive, the Environment Department will know someone in the facility has the virus and can immediately begin individual testing.

“Our agency is grateful for the Environment Department’s diligent efforts in launching this collaborative testing program,” said New Mexico Corrections Cabinet Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero in a news release. “This is an exciting opportunity to detect COVID early in our facilities, driving testing strategies to protect our staff and inmate populations.”

According to a news release, the state began its initial phase this week in the southwest region of New Mexico where positivity rates are high and there is limited access to testing. The NMED will collect samples twice from the facilities. They also say the program may expand to other areas of the state and other types of facilities.

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported an additional 1,759 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 112,950. An additional 34 deaths were also reported.

