CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) – A basketball coach is a living legend. Cimarron High School’s head coach is currently in his 44th season.

Coach Eloy Brazil said his coaching career has been incredible.

“It’s just been a big part of my life, I mean, I feel like that’s probably the best thing that I do, so I stay with it,” said Coach Brazil.

Eloy Brazil’s family moved to Cimarron when he was a baby, and he has never left. The 68-year-old started coaching when he was just 22.

Coach Brazil said that basketball has always been a part of his life. He played both in high school and college. While attending Santa Fe College, he started thinking about coaching and minored in it.

“I’ve always committed to studying the game and learning and trying to make myself a better coach,” explained Coach Brazil.

After graduating, he became the head coach at Cimarron High School for 14 years. He won his first state championship title in 1979.

Coach Brazil then went on to coach the Springer Red Devils, winning the state championship in 2002 and 2004. Coach Brazil’s winning streak continued after he went on to coach at Maxwell High School, leading the team to a championship in 2017.

He’s known for making a signature gesture during games.

“The kids used to always tease me that I would throw my hands up like that and go, ‘what are you doing?’ and that was my, what are you doing pose,” said Coach Brazil.

He’s now returned to coaching the Cimarron Rams. In his entire coaching career, Brazil has earned 656 total wins. If he earns five more, he would set a new record beating out Albuquerque High School Legend, Jim Hulsman.

Coach Brazil mentioned while the wins are fun, the real reward has been working with so many students.

“To see the kids that I’ve coached go on to be successful, you know, in their daily lives, that’s probably one of the things that I enjoy the most,” said Coach Brazil.

Coach Brazil is also only one of two coaches to win a championship at three different schools.