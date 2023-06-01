NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Land Commissioner is banning oil and gas leasing on lads within a mile of schools. Thursday, Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the executive order that will restrict leasing until further notice.

The order will also mandate that the state land office review all existing oil and gas leases to ensure they are in compliance. Commissioner Garcia Richard cited her background in education when announcing the ban. The ban will also include lands within a mile of day care centers and other educational facilities.