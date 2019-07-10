New Mexico baker creates cookies inspired by state’s slang

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cookies that have New Mexico written all over them, inspired by some of the state’s most commonly used slang.

“‘Ah La Ve,’ or, ‘Oh Si.’ Those are very New Mexican phrases that I grew up listening to all the time. When I hear those phrases it reminds me of home,” says Brianna Chavez of Albuquerque.

Those phrases have a new home on freshly baked cookies. “It’s just something you grew up hearing and then you start talking like that yourself,” says Devin Estrada.

Estrada has gained a lot of attention for creating these New Mexico license plate cookies featuring some of the state’s most common slang. “I was like, ‘Well, let’s just do some fun ones. Some fun New Mexico ones that’s going to make everyone laugh,” Estrada says.

The 29-year-old says she started baking just as a hobby for family and friends as a break from her job in a dentist’s office. “My day job I’m a hygienist in Ruidoso, so I do that on the weekdays, and on the weekends I bake cookies,” Estrada says.

Her Instagram page, Sweet Tooth Fairy Cookies, is filled with her designs, from nail polish to Game of Thrones. This month, she decided to go for a New Mexico twist, adding words like, “Mira,” and, “That’s All Sick.”

“People were commenting, ‘What about this? What about that?’ My whole family was, ‘You need to add this,” Estrada says.

New Mexicans say these words are a part of their culture. “If I were to see these cookies, I would definitely buy them because they just hit home,” Chavez says.

Estrada says she’s going to continue to look for ways to highlight New Mexico. “I finally found cookie cutters that’s a New Mexico shape and the shape of a balloon, so I’m definitely going to do something for Balloon Fiesta,” Estrada says.

Estrada says since posting the photo, she’s gotten so many orders she’s had to turn down a lot of requests so that she can catch up.