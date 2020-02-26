1  of  3
Live Now
President Trump and members of Coronavirus Task Force give update LIVE: Milwaukee mayor: Multiple people dead in shooting at brewer WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

New Mexico bail reform committee to hear from experts

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A committee tasked with reviewing the state’s pretrial detention procedures will get input from national experts.

The Center for Legal Evidence-Based Practices and the Justice Management Institute have helped other states address pretrial detention issues.

In 2016, voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing prosecutors to petition the court to keep a suspect locked up if they prove they are such a danger, no conditions can keep the public safe.

It’s not working as well as hoped with many who have been released going on to commit other crimes. A report from the committee is due by March 31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞