New Mexico bail reform committee to hear from experts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A committee tasked with reviewing the state’s pretrial detention procedures will get input from national experts.

The Center for Legal Evidence-Based Practices and the Justice Management Institute have helped other states address pretrial detention issues.

In 2016, voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing prosecutors to petition the court to keep a suspect locked up if they prove they are such a danger, no conditions can keep the public safe.

It’s not working as well as hoped with many who have been released going on to commit other crimes. A report from the committee is due by March 31.