NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a memorable New Year’s Day for a group of New Mexicans who marched proudly in the 135th Annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Seven members of the Order of the Thistle from Santa Fe and three members from New Mexico Fire and Rescue joined Pipes on Parade who gathered roughly one hundred other bagpipers from around the world to perform.

They all practiced for the first time last Thursday. “It’s been a really great experience a big challenge but we are glad we did it and we had a great time getting to know everyone else in the band,” said Morag Smith who marched in the parade.

The group marched 5.5 miles and is planning to make it back to New Mexico either Monday night or later in the week.