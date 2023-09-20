NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced Wednesday that 54 organizations in 16 counties have received more than $1.7M to make sure New Mexico kids have access to outdoor activities. The Outdoor Equity Fund grant aims to ensure kids have access to the outdoors while teaching them to respect the land, water, and cultural heritage of New Mexico. Funding for this round of grant funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act, private donations, and the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund.
“New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division has quickly become a national model as we invest not just in trails and rural communities but also our youth,” said Economic Development Department Deputy Secretary Jon Clark in a news release. “The Outdoor Equity programs have introduced 20,892 young New Mexicans to the outdoors through day hikes, bike rides, camping trips, fishing, river adventures, acequia irrigation, and more. Many are having these experiences for the very first time, setting them on a path of healthier living and outdoor stewardship.”
The following organizations were awarded money:
- Adobe Whitewater Club, Albuquerque, $40,000
- Albuquerque Sign Language Academy, Albuquerque, $40,000
- Amy Biehl High School Foundation, Albuquerque, $5,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, Albuquerque, $20,000
- Camp Enchantment, Rio Rancho, $20,000
- Cancer Awareness, Prevalence, Prevention and Early Detection, Alamogordo, $26,300.48
- Centennial High School, Student Success Program/Outdoors Club, Las Cruces, $10,000
- Center of Southwest Culture, Inc./Story Riders, Albuquerque, $40,000
- City of Clovis, Clovis, $20,000
- Collins Lake Autism Center, Cleveland, $25,218
- Cottonwood Gulch Expeditions, Albuquerque, $40,000
- Doña Ana Village Association, Doña Ana, $40,000
- Earth Ways Inc., Gila, $33,680
- Embudo Valley Tutoring Association, Dixon, $9,660
- Environmental Education of New Mexico, Bosque Farms, $30,000
- Families & Youth Inc., Las Cruces, $40,000
- Fly Fish NM, Albuquerque, $25,239
- Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks, Las Cruces, $40,000
- Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, Albuquerque, $30,000
- Global Opportunities Unlimited, Albuquerque, $14,600
- Global Warming Express, Santa Fe, $40,000
- Hermit’s Peak Watershed Alliance, Sapello, $40,000
- Latino Outdoors, Albuquerque, $40,000
- MANA de Albuquerque, Albuquerque, $23,500
- Mountain Kids!, Santa Fe, $40,000
- National Audubon Society, Santa Fe, $29,858.60
- National Ghost Ranch Foundation, Inc., Abiquiu, $40,000
- National Indian Youth Leadership Project, Albuquerque, $40,000
- New Mexico Dream Team, Albuquerque, $40,000
- New Mexico Wilderness Alliance, Albuquerque, $35,475
- New Mexico Wildlife Federation – Nature Niños, Albuquerque, $40,000
- PB&J Family Services, Albuquerque, $35,383.07
- Reunity Resources, Santa Fe, $40,000
- River Source/Partners in Education Foundation, Santa Fe, $30,000
- Sandia Mountain Natural History Center, Cedar Crest, $40,000
- Santa Fe Conservation Trust, Santa Fe, $40,000
- Santa Rosa Elementary / Santa Rosa Middle School / Anton Chico Schools, Santa Rosa, $40,000
- Semilla Project, Albuquerque, $40,000
- Siembra Leadership High School Foundation, Albuquerque, $40,000
- Silver Stallion Bicycle & Coffee Works, Inc., Gallup, $39,645.80
- Southern New Mexico Mountain Biking, Las Cruces, $30,000
- Talking Talons Youth Leadership, Cedar Crest, $40,000
- Taos Academy Charter School, Taos, $15,500
- Taos Land Trust, Taos, $32,500
- Together for Brothers/Partnership for Community Action, Albuquerque, $40,000
- Town of Mountainair, Mountainair, $20,732
- Upper Chama Soil and Water Conservation District/New Mexico Earthlings, Tierra Amarilla, $40,000
- Upper Gila Watershed Alliance, Silver City, $27,450
- Village of Los Lunas Open Space (Parks and Recreation Department), Los Lunas, $31,890
- Village of Pecos, Pecos, $40,000
- Vista Grande High School, Taos, $40,000
- Yerba Mansa Project, Albuquerque, $9,027.28
- YouthWorks, Santa Fe, $31,200
- Zuni Youth Enrichment Project, Zuni Pueblo $40,000