NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced Wednesday that 54 organizations in 16 counties have received more than $1.7M to make sure New Mexico kids have access to outdoor activities. The Outdoor Equity Fund grant aims to ensure kids have access to the outdoors while teaching them to respect the land, water, and cultural heritage of New Mexico. Funding for this round of grant funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act, private donations, and the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund.

“New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division has quickly become a national model as we invest not just in trails and rural communities but also our youth,” said Economic Development Department Deputy Secretary Jon Clark in a news release. “The Outdoor Equity programs have introduced 20,892 young New Mexicans to the outdoors through day hikes, bike rides, camping trips, fishing, river adventures, acequia irrigation, and more. Many are having these experiences for the very first time, setting them on a path of healthier living and outdoor stewardship.”

The following organizations were awarded money: