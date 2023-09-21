NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven companies in New Mexico were awarded money from the state to help train 112 potential employees, according to the Economic Development Department Deputy Secretary Jon Clark.

The seven New Mexico companies allotted $1.67 million for Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) funding in September 2023 are:

Adelante Consulting Inc. in Corrales received $55,253 for two trainees earning an average hourly wage of $37.09.

in Corrales received $55,253 for two trainees earning an average hourly wage of $37.09. Gridworks, Inc. in Albuquerque received $9,960 for one trainee earning an hourly wage of $20.75.

in Albuquerque received $9,960 for one trainee earning an hourly wage of $20.75. Humble Brands Inc. in Taos was awarded $226,844 for 16 trainees earning an average hourly wage of $24.03.

in Taos was awarded $226,844 for 16 trainees earning an average hourly wage of $24.03. Ideum, Inc. in Corrales was awarded $187,183 for nine trainees earning an average hourly wage of $28.34.

in Corrales was awarded $187,183 for nine trainees earning an average hourly wage of $28.34. Kairos Power LLC in Albuquerque received $212,930 for eight trainees earning an average hourly wage of $51.56.

in Albuquerque received $212,930 for eight trainees earning an average hourly wage of $51.56. Pecos Valley Production, Inc. in Roswell received $938,764 for 75 trainees earning an average hourly wage of $21.18.

in Roswell received $938,764 for 75 trainees earning an average hourly wage of $21.18. Sceye, Inc. in Moriarty was awarded $39,273 for one trainee earning an average hourly wage of $21.18. $52.23.

The funding was approved by the JTIP board. The program encourages companies to hire local employees and help New Mexicans gain skills that will make them more successful in their jobs. More information about JTIP is available on the EDD website.