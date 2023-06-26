NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal funds are coming to New Mexico. The money will be used to help ensure broadband access in the state.

The funds total over $675 and come from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. It’s a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“It is no accident that this funding made up the largest percentage of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; broadband projects are incredibly expensive and a vital part every aspect of our lives,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This funding empowers New Mexico to continue to bridge the digital divide and create equal opportunities for our residents. I’m grateful to President Biden and New Mexico’s Congressional delegation for their roles in securing this funding for our state.”

The state is responsible for telling the federal government how they plan to help unserved, and underserved, areas of New Mexico.

“We recognize that reliable high-speed internet access has become vital, enabling access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and essential government services,” said Office of Broadband Access and Expansion Director Kelly Schlegel, “This funding will help us serve so many of our unserved communities in rural New Mexico.”

The governor has already been trying to tackle this issue with the “Connect New Mexico” program.

Officials estimate around 23% of New Mexico homes don’t have reliable internet access.