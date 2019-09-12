New Mexico awarded grant money to enhance wildlife habitats

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is donating money to thin our forests and make them healthier for wildlife.

The group has awarded $114,000 for 17 projects across the state. Among them, thinning projects in Catron and Rio Arriba counties, and repairing water supplies that serve elk in Lincoln County.

They’re also working alongside the New Mexico Game and Fish Department to study New Mexico’s elk herds through GPS tracking. The foundation has more than 4,000 members statewide.