New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Efforts to combat drugs and crime in New Mexico will get a boost from the federal government.

The U.S. Justice Department announced late last week that more than $3.8 million is being awarded to state courts as well as county and tribal programs.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico say the grants will support prevention, treatment and recovery programs as well as strengthen adult drug court and veterans treatment court programs.

With more than 130 people dying from opioid-related overdoses every day, the Justice Department says fighting addiction has become a national priority.

