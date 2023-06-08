NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is authorizing the auction of eight big-game hunts to benefit the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The eight hunt packages are currently up for auction and close on June 30, at 8 p.m.

Eight hunts up for auction:

Exotics Hunt Package including an either-sex oryx license and either-sex barbary sheep license.

Coues deer license in Game Management Units (GMUs) 23, 24, 26, or 27.

Elk license in GMUs 34 or 36.

Elk license in GMUs 16 A-E.

Elk license in GMU 55A Valle Vidal.

Mule deer license in GMU 2.

Mule deer license in GMU 4 or 5.

Pronghorn antelope license in any open GMU.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards the Game Protection Fund and Game and Fish projects. For more information and to bid in the auction, visit the 2023 Hunt Auction Website.