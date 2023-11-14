SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for assistance in locating Jose Antonio “Adrian” Roman. Roman is accused to be involved in a double homicide Monday.

Albuquerque Police say they received a call from a concerned family member who said Roman had stolen a firearm and may be on the way to Santa Fe to harm his ex-girlfriend. Deputies say they received a call Monday night in reference to shots fired. Officials say when deputies arrived, they encountered a person fleeing the residence in a white pickup truck. The suspect fled on foot after a short pursuit. Deputies believe Roman entered the residence and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend her teenage son.

Authorities say Roman is known to frequent the Santa Fe and Albuquerque areas and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.