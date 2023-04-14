VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for a baby. Officials are searching for his mom, too.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) and New Mexico State Police are looking for Vlad Slusser-Pinela, 1, and Kaylee Slusser, 21, of Los Lunas. Vlad is Kaylee’s baby.

They were last seen on April 13, 2023, around 11:30 p.m. at their residence on Santa Ana Drive. Now, officials suspect they might be heading to El Cajon, California.

Vlad is 2’2” and weighs 40 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes. His mother, Kaylee, is 5’6” at 123 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see either one of these people, you are asked to call VCSO (505-865-9130) or 911.