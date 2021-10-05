ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report from the New Mexico State Auditor’s Office highlights continued accessibility issues at state government buildings throughout New Mexico. The audit, which was discussed in a Tuesday morning news conference, found ADA compliance issues at nearly two dozen state government buildings – issues that state officials say have since been fixed.
Story continues below:
- Balloon Fiesta: Zebras and chase crews: The unsung heroes of Balloon Fiesta
- New Mexico: 3-year-old killed after driver crashes into Grants apartment
- Crime: Balloons vandalized on opening day of Balloon Fiesta
- KRQE En Español: Martes 5 de Octubre 2021
New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón says the audit reviewed access between the parking lot and the front door of 23 different buildings used by various departments of state government. Buildings were tested in several locations around the state including Albuquerque and Fort Stanton near Ruidoso among other places. There are around 760 buildings in the state with ties to New Mexico state government, including office buildings, warehouses and more.
The audit in part tested the number of parking spaces available for people with disabilities and pavement markings. Auditors also tested if the designated route from handicapped parking spaces to the front door of the building was the shortest available route.
Among the findings, about one-third of parking lots reviewed didn’t have the proper number of van accessible spaces. Around 20% of the buildings didn’t have proper markings. Auditor Colón says amid the findings of the audit, state officials overseeing buildings made “compliance a priority.”
“The administration immediately shifted resources to address the issue and did not wait,” Colón said. “That’s exceptional government in action.”
The New Mexico’s General Services Department oversees state government facilities, including accessibility issues. Addressing the audit Tuesday, GSD Director of Facilities Management Anna Silva said all of the audit’s findings have been addressed. “We no longer have any issues pertaining to the audit with the facilities identified,” Silva said.
Silva however acknowledged the state likely has many more access issues to address, adding the state is trying to hire three inspectors and one supervisor that would go throughout the state to identify issues at state buildings. “The sole purpose of these inspectors is to look at the buildings that weren’t identified in the audit,” Silva said. “We realize, if we had issues with the 23 buildings in the audit, we more than likely have additional issues with the remainder of our facilities.”
List of Buildings Tested in Audit:
- 1 Lamy Building (New Mexico Tourism Dept.) 413 OLD SANTA FE TRAIL SANTA FE
- 2 Manuel Lujan Building (Tax & Rev. Dept.) 1200 S. ST. FRANCIS DRIVE SANTA FE
- 3 Albert Aragon Building (Human Services Dept. Field Office) 228 N PASEO DE ONATE ST. ESPANOLA
- 4 Youth Diagnostic and Development Center (CYFD) 4001 EDITH BLVD., NE ALBUQUERQUE
- 5 NM Scientific Laboratories; 1101 Camino De Salud NE ALBUQUERQUE
- 6 Juvenile Parole Board; 3411 Pan American Freeway 1402 WILLIAMS SE ALBUQUERQUE
- 7 DPS Facility Grounds; 2501 Carlisle NE ALBUQUERQUE
- 8 Workers Compensation Office; 2410 Centre Avenue SE ALBUQUERQUE
- 9 Turquoise Lodge; 6000 ISLETA BLVD SW ALBUQUERQUE”
- 10 First Choice Community Healthcare; 1401 Williams SE ALBUQUERQUE
- 11 Central Correctional Facility (Dept. of Corrections) 1525 Morris Road, LOS LUNAS
- 12 Henry Perea Building Intensive Outpatient Treatment Training Center; 750 Morris Rd. SE LOS LUNAS
- 13 Los Lunas Campus Bolack Building; 1000 Main St. NW LOS LUNAS
- 14 NM Behavioral Health Institute Outpatient Center; 700 Friedman Ave. LAS VEGAS
- 15 NM Behavioral Health Institute Duplex; 3695 Hot Springs Blvd. LAS VEGAS
- 16 Classrooms Area 1 Juvenile; State Road 468 SPRINGER
- 17 Lincoln Pines Camp Sierra Blanca Education Building; 115 Black Jack Pershing FT. STANTON
- 18 NMSP District 12 Headquarters; 2000 East Pine St. DEMING
- 19 JP Taylor Gym and Classrooms; 10015 Robert Larson Blvd. LAS CRUCES
- 20 Workforce Development Center; 226 S. Alameda LAS CRUCES
- 21 Charles Gara Probation and Parole- 615 1st Street ALBUQUERQUE
- 22 CYFD Children’s Wellness Center – 4725 Indian School Rd. NE ALBUQUERQUE
- 23 Vietnam Veterans Memorial-Visitors Center 34 Country Club Road ANGEL FIRE