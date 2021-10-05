ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report from the New Mexico State Auditor’s Office highlights continued accessibility issues at state government buildings throughout New Mexico. The audit, which was discussed in a Tuesday morning news conference, found ADA compliance issues at nearly two dozen state government buildings – issues that state officials say have since been fixed.

New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón says the audit reviewed access between the parking lot and the front door of 23 different buildings used by various departments of state government. Buildings were tested in several locations around the state including Albuquerque and Fort Stanton near Ruidoso among other places. There are around 760 buildings in the state with ties to New Mexico state government, including office buildings, warehouses and more.

The audit in part tested the number of parking spaces available for people with disabilities and pavement markings. Auditors also tested if the designated route from handicapped parking spaces to the front door of the building was the shortest available route.

Among the findings, about one-third of parking lots reviewed didn’t have the proper number of van accessible spaces. Around 20% of the buildings didn’t have proper markings. Auditor Colón says amid the findings of the audit, state officials overseeing buildings made “compliance a priority.”

“The administration immediately shifted resources to address the issue and did not wait,” Colón said. “That’s exceptional government in action.”

The New Mexico’s General Services Department oversees state government facilities, including accessibility issues. Addressing the audit Tuesday, GSD Director of Facilities Management Anna Silva said all of the audit’s findings have been addressed. “We no longer have any issues pertaining to the audit with the facilities identified,” Silva said.

Silva however acknowledged the state likely has many more access issues to address, adding the state is trying to hire three inspectors and one supervisor that would go throughout the state to identify issues at state buildings. “The sole purpose of these inspectors is to look at the buildings that weren’t identified in the audit,” Silva said. “We realize, if we had issues with the 23 buildings in the audit, we more than likely have additional issues with the remainder of our facilities.”