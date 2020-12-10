New Mexico Attorney General warns about social security scam

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General is warning New Mexicans about scam phonecalls involving his office. Impersonators are reportedly making phone calls, with the Attorney General’s office showing up on the caller ID.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the caller claims there is a problem with your social security number and ask you to pay the fine with cash. They also suggest you can pay with retail gift cards, prepaid debit cards or wire transfers. If you received a call like this, call 1-844-255-9210 or visit www.nmag.gov to file a complaint.  

Office of the Attorney General offers the following advisory to deal with these scam calls:

  • Don’t trust caller ID
  • Don’t give the caller your Social Security number or other personal information.
  • Check with the real Social Security Administration.
    • The SSA will not contact you out of the blue. You may contact them directly at 1-800-772-1213 to find out if SSA is really trying to reach you and why.

