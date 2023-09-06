NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez signed a joint letter urging Congress to study how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to exploit children.

Attorneys General of 54 undersigned states and U.S. territories said AI is used to exploit children through the generation of child sexual abuse material. “For example, AI tools can rapidly and easily create “deepfakes” by studying real photographs of abused children to generate new images showing those children in sexual positions,” the letter stated.

The letter said that AI has made it quick and easy for people to create deepfake images. “Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents,” the letter stated.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said it believes that there have been child sex abuse material cases in New Mexico involving AI, but they don’t have conclusive proof of the problem yet. “Right now we’re looking at this as a very preventative measure to make sure it doesn’t happen, so it doesn’t happen anymore than it might already be happening, whether in New Mexico or across the country,” said Aletheia Allen, solicitor general in the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Click here to read the full letter.