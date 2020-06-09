New Mexico Attorney General investigating death of Rodney Lynch

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General Tuesday announced he is investigating the death of Rodney Lynch and if Gallup Police used excessive force last summer when they arrested him. State police turned over their case to the McKinley County District Attorney but because of a conflict of interest, the Attorney General’s office will now review the case.
Attorney General Hector Balderas also called on the legislature to make state-wide police reforms including making all officers wear body cameras and ban the use of chokeholds when making an arrest.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites