Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

New Mexico Attorney General investigating death of Rodney Lynch

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General Tuesday announced he is investigating the death of Rodney Lynch and if Gallup Police used excessive force last summer when they arrested him. State police turned over their case to the McKinley County District Attorney but because of a conflict of interest, the Attorney General’s office will now review the case.

Attorney General Hector Balderas also called on the legislature to make state-wide police reforms including making all officers wear body cameras and ban the use of chokeholds when making an arrest.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss