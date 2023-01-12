NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general is joining the Supreme Court’s brief in support of the Federal Student Debt Forgiveness plan.

Raúl Torrez joined 22 other state attorney generals.

They are arguing that the “Heroes Act” allows the federal government to provide limited relief to prevent borrowers from facing financial hardships amid the pandemic.

“The goal of this limited student debt cancellation program is to give some financial help and breathing room to families and vulnerable borrowers who are recovering from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic,” said Attorney General Raúl Torrez, “This program would benefit so many New Mexican students and their families and is exactly the kind of relief the federal government should be providing.”

The government has had payments for loans paused since March 2020. Currently, the relief plan has an undetermined future, but the Education Department will continue to update the public as things advance.