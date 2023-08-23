NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s Office is suing New Mexico Solar Group (NMSG) after numerous complaints from customers. The case alleged customers have paid for services they haven’t gotten.

NMSG was a solar service company that operated in the state for around eight years until they abruptly closed their business within the last month without warning, leaving some customers empty-handed after they paid for service.

“We continue to see, and we continue to receive additional complaints,” said New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

Torrez’s main goal is getting back thousands of dollars to customers with the newest lawsuit to come from the office.

News 13 reached out to New Mexico Solar Group for a comment, but they did not respond.

The attorney general is also looking into two other solar companies whose customers echoed complaints similar to those of NMSG.

Torrez said he has received dozens of complaints from New Mexicans about Meraki Solar and Titan Solar. The complaints accused the companies of using unfair and deceptive business practices, including aggressive sales tactics and withholding important information from customers.

“Those have not yet resulted in a filing, but we can confirm that we have opened those investigations,” Attorney General Torrez said.

Both companies did give a response when asked if they wanted to comment on the situation.

“Meraki looks forward to fully cooperating with the NM Attorney General’s office to address and resolve any concerns it may have,” the company stated. “Our goal here at Meraki is to provide all of our potential and existing customers with an exceptional solar experience from start to finish.”

“Titan Solar Power’s roots in the solar industry go back 50 years, and we, as a company, are committed to providing solar to homeowners for decades to come,” Titan Solar stated. “We agree about the need for strong consumer advocacy. Titan installs over 20,000 residential solar systems annually, and our goal is to have 100% customer satisfaction. When difficulties do occur, it is our desire to work with our customers to resolve their issues. Currently, Titan has four open complaints with the NMAGO, one of which has been resolved, and the other three are currently being addressed.”

With New Mexico turning to green energy, the state is seeing more companies interested in doing business. Torrez said consumers should be wary of entering expensive energy deals.

“It’s not uncommon for five, or even ten thousand dollars, to be put down as a down payment, as an advanced payment on these installations,” Attorney General Torrez added.