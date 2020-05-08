New Mexico Attorney General files lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General Hector Balderas is now among those suing the company Juul over the vaping epidemic.

The lawsuit alleges the company illegally advertised and sold its products to underage youth. It demands Juul pay for the costs associated with combating the public health crisis in New Mexico. An estimated one in four teens vapes. A federal ban on sweet-flavored vaping products was passed earlier this year.

