NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general (AG) wants changes to the federal government’s rules for wildfire claims.

This week, AG Hector Balderas filed comments on Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Regulations, saying there are limits on damages, no clear leadership to oversee the claims, and no clear appeals process.

He called on the feds to appoint an independent claims manager experienced in New Mexico law, who can ensure proper compensation.

The fire, which became the largest in state history, began as prescribed burns.