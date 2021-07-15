New Mexico Arts investing $1 million in local art programs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Arts, a branch of the Department of Cultural Affairs, is investing over $1 million in New Mexico art organizations. The investments will go to 182 different arts programs across the state.

The department is aiming to support art and education services within rural and tribal communities. According to New Mexico Arts, the local artistic community contributes about $5.9 billion annually to the state’s economy and was heavily impacted by COVID-19 last year.

These funds will be used to help the selected organizations stay in business and employ more local artists. Visit the nmarts.org website to view a full list of the organizations chosen.