New Mexico Arts investing $1 million in local art programs

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Arts, a branch of the Department of Cultural Affairs, is investing over $1 million in New Mexico art organizations. The investments will go to 182 different arts programs across the state.

Story continues below:

The department is aiming to support art and education services within rural and tribal communities. According to New Mexico Arts, the local artistic community contributes about $5.9 billion annually to the state’s economy and was heavily impacted by COVID-19 last year.

These funds will be used to help the selected organizations stay in business and employ more local artists. Visit the nmarts.org website to view a full list of the organizations chosen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES