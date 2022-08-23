SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s arts agency is investing more than a million dollars into apprenticeships, arts, and organizations. Twenty-five counties in New Mexico will be impacted by the funds.

The New Mexico Arts organization has decided to invest $1,093,518 into 178 organizations and eight folk art apprenticeships. Jobs in the creative sector, independent contract artists, arts administrators, and arts educators will be impacted by the funds. A goal of the arts agency is to make sure New Mexicans can have art in their communities.

New Mexico Arts Grants Administrator Anna Blyth explained that the funds will be given to large and small organizations. A list of the New Mexico counties that will receive funding is shown below.

County Fund Amount BERNALILLO $362,240 CHAVES $13,279 CIBOLA $12,445 COLFAX $12,748 CURRY $7,133 DOÑA ANA $28,266 GRANT $37,114 LEA $4,000 LINCOLN $16,561 LOS ALAMOS $4,667 LUNA $6,450 MCKINLEY $10,066 OTERO $9,751 QUAY $6,905 RIO ARRIBA $21,702 ROOSEVELT $6,677 SAN JUAN $25,002 SAN MIGUEL $16,055 SANDOVAL $31,149 SANTA FE $321,790 SIERRA $5,995 SOCORRO $19,558 TAOS $101,662 TORRANCE $13,279 VALENCIA $4,268 Total: $1,093,518

A project from Curry County will help keep the performing arts at Clovis Community College (CCC) through the Cultural Arts Series. The series, which focuses on multicultural programming, is planned to take place at Marshall Auditorium and Norman & Vi Petty Performing Arts Center. This specific project has been ongoing for more than 20 years, CCC Arts Series Director Christy Mendoza said.

Overall, the entirety of the funds is expected to be used from July 2022 to June 30. A full breakdown of the awarded funds can be found on the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs’ website.