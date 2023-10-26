NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico artists are being recognized through their artwork. Edna Harper and Stewart Williamson received the 2023 Rounder’s Award for their artistic creations that tell the story of the Western way of life.

The purpose of the award is to honor those who live, promote, and articulate the Western way of life. The two artists received the award Wednesday from the New Mexico Department of Agriculture. The award was created in 1990 and named after the Western novel “The Rounders” written by Max Evans.