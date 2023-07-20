LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico artist is continuing her rock mural at New Mexico State University Golf Course, after she was asked to move it from the original location.

Kathy Morrow started work on her rock mural in November 2022, and still has about 16 months left to go. “I have in progress a ram, a bear, another butterfly, tiger butterfly, I’ve finished the hummingbird,” said Morrow.

Morrow originally started doing her rock art close to Tortuga Dam, near the university. Then, she was given a year to remove her art because work would soon start at the dam. Morrow decided to reach out to the university to see if she could bring her work to life on their property. Once Morrow got the approval to start work, it was time to move rocks from one location to the other.

“Lots of meetings occurred, it took about 6 months to make sure everything was going to work out that they’re weren’t going to repurpose that area of the property instead,” said Morrow. “I think we may have moved 80-tons of rock from the dam to the site, I’ve unloaded two different truck loads.”

The makeup of the mural isn’t limited to just rocks, she includes other materials like glass and tiles. Morrow says she works on her rock mural for 2 hours in the morning, 6 times a week. She’s also accepting volunteers to work with her on the rock mural.