New Mexico annual gas price cheapest in 4 years

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is ending the year with the cheapest gas prices in several years. The statewide average is $2.10 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s on average for the entire year, drivers in New Mexico have been filling up with the cheapest gas in four years.

The last time New Mexico had a cheaper statewide annual average was in 2016 at $2.02 per gallon. According to Triple-A, the national gas price average is $2.25 and the highest recorded average price for gas in New Mexico was in 2008 at $4.07 per gallon for unleaded fuel.

