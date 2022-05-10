NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico has announced more New Mexicans will get a three-month extension on their property tax due date. These extensions are coming as a result of the impact wildfires have had across the state.
Property owners in San Miguel County now have until August 11 before their taxes will be considered delinquent. The state had already announced an extension for Mora County residents.