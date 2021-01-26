New Mexico Angels invests in early-stage companies in the southwest

WATCH: Full interview with Drew Tulchin, president of the New Mexico Angels

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Angels is the only New Mexico based group of individual accredited angel investors focused on investing in early-stage companies in the southwest. The organization operates off of two primary goals: to provide its members with early-stage investment opportunities, and to educate the community about early-stage investing within the state of New Mexico.

President of the New Mexico Angels Drew Tulchin discusses the organization and how they operate in the state. On Feb. 12, the group is holding a New Mexico Investor Roundtable. ABQid, powered by CNM Ingenuity, and NM Angels have joined forces to increase quality interactions between early stage startup companies.

The virtual event starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. According to New Mexico Angels website, after a brief orientation the group will break up into sessions using virtual breakout rooms. The context of the session is learning and advice seeking, not pitching. Then, each company presents for context and shares a top issue to open up a generative, solutions-oriented discussion.

