NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas says New Mexico and Texas are nearing a water settlement agreement. In 2013, Texas filed a lawsuit against New Mexico in claiming we are violating a 1938 compact, and Texas is not getting the water it should be from the Rio Grande.

AG Balderas says New Mexico has assembled the best legal and scientific team to disprove that New Mexico farmers and communities owed billions in damages to Texas. A trial date was scheduled for October, but both states have agreed to continue negotiating a settlement. If parties are able to reach an agreement, it would have to be approved by the United States Supreme Court.