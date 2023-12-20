SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After several states joined to sue Google in 2021 over allegations that the company monopolized the Android app market, the company has reached a settlement. Hundreds of millions of dollars will go to consumers across the nation, and New Mexico will get a share as well.

“Large corporations often believe they’re untouchable, or that the rules don’t apply to them – this lawsuit and the resulting agreement clearly shows that this isn’t the case,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a press release. “In an ever-evolving, technologically advanced world, my office will continue to hold companies accountable and ensure they abide by fair business practices.”

The state joined the lawsuit against Google and argued that Google signed contracts to prevent non-Google app stores from being pre-loaded on new devices. The states also argued Google essentially paid off app developers who could have created competing app stores.

Google was also facing a lawsuit from Epic Games, which claimed Google abused its position of power to make the Play Store unfair. Earlier this month, Google lost the lawsuit with Epic Games.

Now, more pressure is mounting against Google, as they settle the claims with dozens of states over Play Store competitiveness. The settlement was announced in September, but details are now being released.

In addition to paying out $630 million in restitution to Play Store customers, Google will also pay a total of $70 million to the dozens of states that joined in to the claims brought against the company.

Google will also have to change some business practices, including allowing app developers to offer discounts for apps purchased on non-Google app stores.

According to the New Mexico attorney general, Google will also have to: