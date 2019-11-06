New Mexico among 7 states to benefit from conservation grants awarded by Walmart’s Acres for America program

(KRQE)- On Wednesday, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced Walmart’s Acres for America program has awarded $3.6 million in conservation grants to New Mexico, Colorado, New York, Washington, Oregon, Iowa, and Kansas.

The program, which is the leading public-private land conservation partnership in America, will fund the grants to conserve landscapes for wildlife, fish, and people over 70,300-acres in the seven states. The grants will support the Trust for Public Land and Bureau of Land Management to acquire the Sabinoso Wilderness and an 8,914-acre Cañon Ciruela property located in eastern New Mexico.

The grant for this project amounts to $450,000 and aims to protect 30,000 acres of wilderness to serve as a wildlife refuge. Cañon Ciruela is made up of mesas and canyons that are a habitat for a variety of aminals including elk, bear, deer, mountain lions, wild turkeys, and plain leopard frogs.

Walmart’s Acres for America program is responsible for funding 94 projects in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico to date, an area of about 1.5 million acres across the United States. The goals of the program include conserving critical bird, fish, plant, and wildlife habitats, providing access for the public to enjoy the outdoors, connecting protected lands, and promoting the future of local economies that rely on ranching, forestry, and recreation.