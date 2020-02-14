New Mexico among 11 states to receive Dept. of Interior funding for conservation, research

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of the Interior is giving $3.2 million in grant funding to 11 western states including New Mexico to study wildlife migration. The grants are part of the department’s efforts to improve habitat and migration corridors as part of Secretary’s Order 3362.

The money also helps the agency work closely with Game and Fish and private landowners to deal with any issues that arise with the movement of wildlife which often causes damage.

“Big-game species such as deer, elk, and pronghorn contribute to the West’s quality of life and provide hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in a press release. “These grants will help states further their scientific research to ensure sustainable wildlife populations and improve the ongoing, collaborative, on-the-ground efforts to conserve habitat for these animals for generations to come.”