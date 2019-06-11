New Mexico airports to receive millions of dollars in federal money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Airports across New Mexico will soon receive millions of dollars in federal aid. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded more than $13 Million in funding to be used at 16 airports in the state.

The funds will support critical rehabilitation, construction, and maintenance projects to repair and improve local airports across the state.

New Mexico lawmakers hope the project will boost tourism, grow business, and connect more people to the state. “This critical funding will bolster regional economies, boost tourism, and ensure that pilots and travelers can fly safely and easily,” said U.S. Senator, Tom Udall. The largest projects are in Doña Ana County, the Four Corners region and in Lea County.